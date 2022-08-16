Dan James, centre left, was shown a straight red card during Leeds’ defeat to Chelsea last season. (Mike Egerton/PA)

One of English football's most fiery rivalries returns as Leeds welcome Chelsea to Yorkshire this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Elland Road with a 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1.00pm and Sky Sports Main Event joining proceeding at kick-off. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs developed an infamous rivalry in the 1960s and !970s, culminating in the 1970 FA Cup final, but they first met on 10 Dec 1927 in an old Division Two clash at Elland Road which Leeds won 5-0.

The 106 games played to date have seen 39 wins for Leeds, 37 fo Chelsea and 30 draws. However, it's now 20 years since the Whites' last victory, with the Blues winning both games last season, 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and 3-0 in the return game.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Eamonn Sweeney wasn't impressed with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's touchline altercation with Tottenham manage Antonio Conte after Sunday's 2-2 draw, and the match report is also there for you below, alongside an op-ed from David Kelly on the incident..

Read More

Leeds' game against Southampton also finished 2-2 but they'll be kicking themselves after letting a two goal lead slip in the last 20 minutes.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are odds-on favourites at 1/2 with Leeds 9/2 and the draw priced at 10/3.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Jesse Marsch and Thomas Tuchel once they face the press.