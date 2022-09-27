Leeds' Patrick Bamford, centre right, will hope to be fir for the visit from Aston Villa. (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds United have their first game in almost a month this weekend as they welcome Aston Villa. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Elland Road with a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 23 Feb 1924 in an FA Cup game won 3-0 by Villa. Leeds' first win came later that year with a 6-0 Christmas Day thrashing in the old Division 1.

Of 104 games played to date, 32 have ended in Leeds wins, 41 for Villa and there's been 31 draws.

Last season's matches finished in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Villa Park and a 3-0 win for Villa at Elland Road.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Leeds' last two games were postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth so they've had to wait to try and get over a chastening 5-2 defeat to Brentford at the start of September.

Read More

Villa's last outing ended in a much needed win over Southampton which has eased some of the pressure that had been building on Steven Gerrard.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Leeds are favourites at 13/10 with Villa 2./1 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Jesse Marsch and Steven Gerrard once they face the press ahead of the game.