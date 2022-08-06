Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring against Manchester City in the Community Shield. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Premier League is back and Liverpool travel to newly promoted Fulham to get their campaign under way this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's game takes place at Fulham's Craven Cottage with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11. 30am. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 3 February 1912 in an FA Cup tie that finished 3-0 to Fulham.

Overall this will be the 72nd meeting between the two with Liverpool winning 41 and Fulham winning 13 so far. There have been 17 draws.

What's the team news?

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping goalkeeper Alisson Becker can return to fitness in time for Saturday's game with number two Caoimhin Kelleher also out injured, meaning third choice Adrian may get another run out. Diogo Jota remains sidelined.

Both sides have seen comings and goings throughout the summer and here's a summary of ins and outs for you.

Fulham:

Ins: Joao Palhinha (Sporting, undisclosed), Andreas Pereira (Manchester United, £10m)

Outs: Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool, undisclosed), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, undisclosed), Jean Michael Seri (Hull, free), Alfie Mawson (released), Cyrus Christie (released), Fabri (released), Michael Hector (released), Timmy Abraham (released), Jacob Adams (released), Eric Ameyaw (released), Xavier Benjamin (released), Tyler Caton (released), Jerome Opoku (released), Jonathon Page (released), Julian Schwarzer (released), Jaylan Wildbore (released), Sonny Hilton (Carlisle, loan), Taye Ashby-Hammond (Stevenage, loan), Steven Sessegnon (Charlton, loan), Kieron Bowie (Northampton, loan)

Liverpool:

Ins: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham, undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (Benfica, £85.5m), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen, £6.5m)

Outs: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich, £35.1m), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest, £17m), Takumi Minamino (Monaco, £15.5m), Divock Origi (AC Milan, free), Ben Davies (Rangers, £4m), Rhys Williams (Blackpool, loan), Loris Karius (released), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff, free), Ben Woodburn (Preston, free), Elijah Dixon-Bonner (released), Luis Longstaff (released), Sean Wilson (released), Conor Bradley (Bolton, loan), Adam Lewis (Newport, loan), James Balagizi (Crawley, loan), Vitezslav Jaros (Stockport, loan), Tom Clayton (Swindon, undisclosed), Owen Beck (Famalicao, loan)

We'll have further team news as it's provided later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

That Caoimhin Kelleher injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Ireland keeper and Daniel McDonnell has looked at the situation here.

Darwin Nunez made an impressive debut off the bench in the Reds' Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend, winning a penalty before scoring Liverpool's third goal. Richard Jolly and Chris Bascombe offer profiles of the Portuguese striker here, while John Aldridge offers his take on Saturday's game.

And Paul McGrath previews the Premier League season for you here.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are heavy favourites at 1/4 with Fulham 9/1 and the draw priced at 9/2.

What are the camps saying?

Jurgen Klopp:

"It was good, it was really good. It is clear it will get better with time," said Klopp on Nunez's Community Shield performance.

"We live in a world where everybody gets judged on first sight and that's not helpful for anybody but it happens constantly.

"In the first few games (of pre-season) we were not even close to the fitness level of today and then when he came on, we passed each ball for him to chase it and after the third ball he was completely killed and then everybody judged his first touches and these kind of things.

"It's just a joke but we have to live with that, he will deal with it brilliantly. We are patient and we know he can do good stuff."