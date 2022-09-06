The West London derby returns this weekend after a season away as Chelsea visit Fulham. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Craven Cottage with a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11.30am. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Less common than its North London counterpart, it was 03 Dec 1910 before the teams first met, in an old Division 2 clash at Craven Cottage that finished 1-0 to Fulham. The Blues got their first win in the return fixtures the following April with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Of 87 games to date there have been 50 Chelsea wins, 11 for Fulham and 26 draws, with Sunday's game the first meeting since a 2-0 Chelsea win in May 2021.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it

.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Chelsea managed to halt their recent wobble in the league with a win over West Ham last weekend but it's safe to say they had a large dollop of VAR-influenced luck which left Hammers boss David Moyes absolutely fuming. With Edouard Mendy the beneficiary of that luck, Gerry Cox has speculated that Mendy's poor form may re-open the door for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Read More

Elsewhere in the Premier League, John Aldridge and Mike McGrath look at Liverpool's poor start and Eamonn Sweeney is not impressed by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's defeat to Man United.

Read More

On that Man United win, Richard Jolly and James Ducker have analysis here and Sam Dean examines Richarlison's impact since joining Spurs.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are odds-on favourites at 8/11 with Fulham 10/3 and the draw priced at 14/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Marco Silva and Thomas Tuchel when they face the press in the build up to the game.