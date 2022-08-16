Nottingham Forest won their first Premier League home match for since 1999 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest continue their Premier League return with a trip to Everton this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Goodison Park in Liverpool with a 3.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports with coverage starting at 2.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Spots Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met 130 years on 03 Sep 1892 in an old Division One game at Goodison which finished in a 2-2 draw.

The 127 games played since have seen 55 Everton wins, 47 for Forest and another 25 draws.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Sean O'Connor had a great piece last week on Forest's long-suffering Irish fans as the club bridges a 23-year absence from the top flight.

Any of those that travelled last weekend would have be delighted to see their team grab their first win of the season with a 1-0 win that saw West Ham's Declan Rice have a penalty saved by Dean Henderson.

Meanwhile, Everton's travails continued with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

What are the match odds?

Everton are favourites at 10/11 with Forest 3/1 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper once they face the press ahead of the game.