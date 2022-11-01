An improving Leicester City visit Frank Lampard's Everton this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm this Saturday at Goodison Pak in Liverpool.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 19 Dec 1908 when the away side were still playing under the Leicester Fosse name in and old Division One clash. That game finished 2-0 to Everton, with City's first win coming on 18 Sep 1926 in a 4-3 victory.

Of the 137 games to date there have been 45 Everton wins, 38 for the Foxes and 34 draws. Last season saw a 1-1 draw at Goodison and a 2-1 Everton win in Leicester.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Leicester lost their first match in four with a tight 1-0 defeat to champions Manchester City last weekend but their recent upswing in form has seen them climb to within a point of escaping the bottom three.

Everton played out a scoreless draw with Fulham and we have reports and reaction from both games below.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Everton are favourites at 7/5 with the visitors 19/10 and the draw 23/10.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard when they face the press in the build-up to the game.