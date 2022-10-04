Leeds were only able to claim one point at Crystal Palace in April. (John Walton/PA)

Former MLS adversaries Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch will renew hostilities this weekend as Crystal Palace host Leeds United. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Sellhurst Park with a 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1.00pm and Sky Sports Main Event joining the broadcasr at kick-off. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 17 Dec 1921 in a game which finished goalless at Elland Road in the old Division Two. Leeds' first win came on Christmas Eve a week later, 2-1 in the return fixture in London, while the following St Patrick's Day saw Palace claim their first victory with a 1-0 win.

Of 56 games played to date, 31 have ended in Leeds wins, 18 for Palace and there's been 17 draws.

Last season's matches finished in a 1-0 win for Leeds at Elland Road and a nil all draw at Sellhurst Park.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was far from happy from what he saw as time-wasting tactics by Aston Villa in his side's fist outing in a month last weekend, while Crystal Palace saw a decent performance unrewarded with a last minute goal fom their ex-player Conor Gallagher seeing the points go to Chelsea.

What are the match odds?

The Eagles are favourites at 21/20 with both Leeds and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch when they face the press in the build-up to the game.