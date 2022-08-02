The Premier League is back and Arsenal travel across London to Gunners legend Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in the season's first game this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Selhurst Park with an 8.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Spots Premier League with coverage starting at 6.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 21 January 1934 in an FA Cup tie that finished 7-0 to Arsenal.

They've met 50 times since with Arsenal winning 29 of those. It was 1970 before a Palace win and there's only been another five since including a 3-0 win last time they played each other in April. There have been 16 draws.

What's the team news?

Both sides have seen comings and goings throughout the summer and here's a summary of ins and outs for you.

Crystal Palace:

Ins: Sam Johnstone (West Brom, free), Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby, undisclosed), Cheick Doucoure (Lens, undisclosed)

Outs: Martin Kelly (released), Jaroslaw Jach (released), Luke Dreher (released), Rian Jamai (released), Kanye Jobson (released), Nya Kirby (released), Joseph Ling (released), Sean Robertson (released), Sion Spence (released), Aidan Steele (released), James Taylor (released), Dylan Thiselton (released)

Arsenal:

Ins: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, £45m), Marquinhos (Sao Paulo, undisclosed), Fabio Vieira (Porto, £34m), Matt Turner (New England Revolution, undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City, undisclosed)

Outs: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, free), Dan Ballard (Sunderland, undisclosed), Harry Clarke (Stoke, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich, loan), Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, free), Jonathan Dinzeyi (released), Joel Lopez (released), Jordan McEneff (released), Zak Swanson (Portsmouth, undisclosed), Auston Trusty (Birmingham, loan), Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo, loan), Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock, loan)

We'll have further team news as it's provided later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Paul McGrath and Jamie Carragher have previewed the Premier League season for you here, while Jonathan Wilson looks at the striking options available for last season's top six.

And with Christian Eriksen’s comeback moving up another gear with his transfer to Manchester United, Aidan Fitzmaurice has examined five of the greatest Premier League comebacks, including one of an Arsenal legend.

What are the match odds?

The Gunners are favourites at 3/4 with Palace 17/5 and the draw priced at 11/4.

What are the camps saying?

