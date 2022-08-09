Chelsea begin their home Premier League campaign with a London derby as Spurs visit this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with a 4.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Spots Premier League with coverage starting at 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 18 Dec 1909 in an old Division One clash at Stamford Bridge that Chelsea won 2-1.

They've met a total of 173 times to date with 77 Chelsea wins, 55 for Tottenham and there have been 41 draws.

What's the team news?

We'll have full team news later in the week but one player who won't be involved is Timo Werner, who ended a largely underwhelming stay with the Blues after moving to RB Leipzig for £25m stg this week, opening the door to a potential move for former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Read More

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Both side kicked off their season's with opening day wins, Chelsea seeing off Everton and Spurs coming from behind to hammer Gavin Bazunu's Southampton.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are favourites at 6/5 with Spurs 21/10 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte once they face the press.