Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their goal during April's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford. Photo: PA Photo

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United face a visit to Graham Potter's Chelsea this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Stamford Bridge in London with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on Christmas Day 1095 in a scoreless draw at Bank Street in the old Division Two, with the return fixture finishing in a 1-1 draw the following April. Man United's first win arrived on 28 September 1907 after both clubs had been promoted in the meantime and Chelsea picked up their maiden victory the following season on 7 November 1908.

Of 191 games played to date, 81 have ended in Man United wins, with 55 for Chelsea and there's also been 55 draws.

Last season's matches finished in two 1-1 draws.

What's the team news?

Conor Gallagher is expected to shake off illness in time for Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Gallagher was withdrawn during Wednesday’s goalless draw at Brentford after feeling unwell, but has made a steady recovery since.

N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are longer-term absentees for the hosts.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge as punishment for his behaviour against Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag said the 37-year-old refused to come on as a substitute in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham and made his way down the tunnel before the match had ended.

Fellow forward Anthony Martial remains absent with a back complaint. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams have been training this week after injury.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Silva, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Sterling, Havertz, Mount, Aubameyang, Broja, Pulisic, Ziyech.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Man United had what was probably their best performance of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Spurs but the result was overshadowed by Ronaldo's petulance. James Ducker and Mark Critchley give their take on the incident below.

Chelsea's unbeaten start under Graham Potter continued but they'll have been disappointed to drop point to Brentford in their midweek game.

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are favourites at 20/23 with Man United 14/5 and the draw priced at 11/5.

What are the managers saying?

Erik ten Hag:

“We are in a team, so we have standards, we have values and I have to control that.

“After Rayo Vallecano, I told (you) it was unacceptable but he (Ronaldo) wasn’t the only one. That is for everyone.

“When it’s the second time, that will have consequences. That is what we did. We miss him tomorrow. That is a miss for us. For the squad it’s a miss.

“But I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality from the group. Now we have to focus on Chelsea and that is the most important.”

Graham Potter:

“The reality is I haven’t got anything to say that will make it any better for them (N’Golo Kante and Reece James).

“We just have to focus on the things you can control, your rehab, go day to day. Then things start to get better and then you can move forward.”