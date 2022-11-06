Chelsea host Arsenal this weekend as the Gunners look to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Stamford Bridge in London with a 12.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11.30am. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 09 November 1907 when Arsenal still used the Woolwich prefix in their name, a Division One game that finished 2-1 to Chelsea. Arsenal would get their first win a year later in a 2-1 victory on 28 November.

This will be the 206th meeting between the pair. Chelsea have won 66, Arsenal 81 and there have been 58 draws.

Romelu Lukaku and Reece James scored in a 2-0 Chelsea victory at the Emirates last season before Arsenal took revenge with a 4-2 win in the return fixture back in April.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Sean O'Connor has a really interesting piece on Chelsea’s first black player, Paul Canoville here.

Both sides were in European action midweek with wins in the Champions League and Europa League respectively confirming top spot in their groups.

It was an unhappy return to Brighton for Chelsea boos Graham Potter last weekend as his new charges fell to a 4-1 defeat to his old ones.

Arsenal, on the other hand were hugely impressive in bringing a Nottingham Forest side buoyed by their win over Liverpool the previous week back to earth with a bang in a 5-0 victory.

We have reports and reaction form both games for you below.

What are the match odds?

The bookies can't split the side with both priced at 13/8 and the draw 12/5.

What are the two camps saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Graham Potter and Mikel Arteta when they face the press in the build-up to the game.