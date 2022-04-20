Arsenal travel to Chelsea for a huge game in the Champions League race. (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea host Arsenal tonight in a vital Premier League battle. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tonight’s crucial fixture in the race for the Champions League takes place at Stamford Bridge with a 8.00pm kick-off.

Chelsea will have been lifted by their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday and enjoy an eight-point gap over their top-four rivals. The Blues can essentially seal their qualification with a win.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage will begin on 7pm. The game is also being streamed live via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 09 November 1907 when Arsenal still used the Woolwich prefix on their name, in a Division One game that finished 2-1 to Chelsea. Arsenal would get their first win a year later.

This will be the 205th meeting between the pair. Chelsea have won 66, Arsenal 80 and there have been 58 draws.

Romelu Lukaku and Reece James scored in a 2-0 Chelsea victory at the Emirates earlier this season.

What's the team news?

The Blues must do without Mateo Kovacic, who will miss at least a fortnight with ankle ligament trouble.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined with a back problem, but is on the road to recovery, while Ben Chilwell will not play this season in his long-term rehabilitation after knee surgery.

Arsenal are likely to be without captain Alexandre Lacazette after he tested positive for coronavirus at the weekend.

Striker Eddie Nketiah may again deputise if Mikel Arteta decides to keep changes down to a minimum having lost three games in a row.

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is closing in on a return having not played since January while midfielder Thomas Partey (thigh) and left-back Kieran Tierney (knee) are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Azeez, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are favourites at 17/10, with Arsenal 10/3 and the draw priced at 5/2.

What are the two camps saying?

Thomas Tuchel:

“He can play both positions brilliantly, but we can only select him once.

“I think that the back three is a little bit less demanding physically, in comparison to the wing-back position and given that he comes back from a long injury, a re-injury over so many weeks.

“It’s a bit of an advantage to have him in the back-three because it’s less demanding physically.

“This is anyway the next step, how many games can he play as a wing-back, if he plays wing-back during a season, reliable on a level where he’s decisive.”

Mikel Arteta:

“Champions League brings, first of all, the club much closer to where we want and to play in a competition that has a huge history in relation to our club.

“Secondly, obviously it improves every situation with the sponsor, financially, expectations, the capacity to grow our players and expose them into a different dimension of a competition and this is where we want to be.

“It is a game-changer. The Champions League pushes you there with the best teams in Europe and we definitely want to be there.”