Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives instructions to Christian Eriksen and teammates during a break in play

Manchester United will attempt to bounce back from a chastening home defeat to Brighton with a visit from Brentford this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Brentford Community Stadium with an 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Spots Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 14 January 1928 in an FA Cup tie at Old Trafford which the home side won 7-1.

They've only met a total of 15 times to date and Bournemouth have a decent record with five wins as opposed to eight for the Red Devils and two draws.

What's the team news?

After the manner of that Brighton defeat last week, Man Utd look like dipping back into the transfer market. Moves to sign Marko Arnautovic seem to have floundered amidst a backlash from fans but Adrien Rabiot looks set to arrive at the club.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

It certainly wasn't the start Erik ten Hag wanted and Jason Burt and Ian Whittell have analysis for you here amongst our coverage of the opening week.

Meanwhile, Brentford nabbed a late equaliser to share the spoils with Leicester in their first game.

What are the match odds?

Man United are odds on favourites at 19/20 with Brentford 27/10 and the draw priced at 5/2.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Thomas Frank and Erik ten Hag once they face the press.