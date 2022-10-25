Erling Haaland scored a Champions League winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund last month (Martin Rickett/PA)

This season's sensation Erling Haaland is back on his old stomping ground this week as Borussia Dortmund welcome Manchester City. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 8pm this Tuesday at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7.30pm and 7.00pm respectively. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and BT Sport Players and the LiveScore app.

What's the team news?

We'll have team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met a decade ago on 03 Oct 20123 in a 1-1 Champions League draw. Dortmund won the return 1-0 two months later but the three games since have all been City wins including the 2-1 win earlier this season in which Haaland scored a spectacular winner.

Read More

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Another brace at the weekend saw Haaland make in an incredible 17 goals in 11 Premier League games. We've details on that feat below, alongside the match report.

Read More

After a controversial week, we also have analysis of where City are at from across the spectrum with thoughts from Mark Critchley, Jamie Carragher and Eamonn Sweeney below.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Man City are favourites at 8/13 with the home side 4/1 and the draw 16/5.

What the managers have to say?

Edin Terzic:

“We have performed well in all three games (including last season's against City) up to a point.

“It wasn’t enough in the last game because we only clearly defended the goal up to the 80th minute.

“We have to be prepared to call up this performance again, to top it and then follow through. We have to play our opportunities more consistently, even if your legs get tired at some point. We intend to do that.”

Pep Guardiola:

“I think Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. Maybe if Jude Bellingham was in England he would go to City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, or Tottenham, maybe he would not get the minutes. The best thing for a young player to be better is to play minutes.

“He was 17 when he arrived but it was not just about his quality, how he was leading, his kicking, going to the referee. This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains.

“The quality, everybody knows it. The whole package is really good.”