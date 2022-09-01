City got their hands on the trophy after coming from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Under pressure Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard faces a tough task this weekend with the visit of Premier League champions Manchester City. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Villa Park with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Man Event and Sly Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 21 Oct 1899 in an old Division 1 clash that finished 2-1 to the home side at Villa Park. It would be another two years before City's first win, a 4-0 victory on 27 Apr 1901 in their sixth meeting.

This will be the 178th meeting between the pair. The Villans have won 57, the Citizens 79 and there have been 41 draws so far.

You have to go back to 2013 for the last Villa win and last season's games finished 2-1 at Villa Park before that dramatic 3-2 comeback win that clinched the title for City on the final day.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

After back to back hat-tricks from Erling Haaland, Mark Critchley has examined how much of a problem the striker is for the rest of the division. We also have reports on City's midweek 6-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest and Villa's defat to Arsenal.

Following the weekend's Premier League action Roy Curtis and Luke Edwards had already looked at the impact ‘alien’ Haaland is having on the Premier League, while Eamonn Sweeney has looked at whether Harry Kane, the man Haaland is looking to replace as the best number 9 in the league, can finally add medals to his CV. Jeremy Wilson has also looked at why Sterling is looking a good fit in that role for Chelsea.

What are the match odds?

Man City are odds-on favourites at 1/3 with Aston Villa 7/1 and the draw priced at 4/1.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Steven Gerrard and Pep Guardiola when they face the press in the build up to the game.