Frank Lampard will go head-to-head with Steven Gerrard this weekend (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Old England midfield partners Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard face off in thge dug out this weekend as Aston Villa welcome Everton. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Villa Park on Saturday with an 12.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11.30am. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met way back on 22 Sep 1888 in an old Division One clash at Wellington Road in Birmingham that Villa won 2-1.

They've met a total of 226 times to date and there's not much in it with 84 Villa wins, 82 for Everton and there have been 60 draws.

What's the team news?

Everton had bolstered their defensive options after Ben Godfrey's injury on the opening day with the arrival of Wolves captain and Liverpudlian Conor Coady on loan. They've also finalised a deal for Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

Read More

Tyrone Mings is expected to remain absent for Villa.

Read More

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

While Everton acquitted themselves quite well in their opening day defeat to Chelsea, the Villans were very disappointing in their loss to newly promoted Bournemouth. Both match reports are here.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Aston Villa are odds on favourites at 3/4 with the Toffees 7/2 and the draw priced at 13/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard once they face the press.