League leaders Arsenal welcome a Liverpool side yet to find their mojo to the Emirates Stadium next weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm next Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 28 Oct 1893 in an old Division Two clash where Liverpool delivered a 5-0 thrashing to the then Woolwich Arsenal at the Manor Ground in Plumstead in front of a crowd of 9,000 fans.

It would be another four games and almost eight years before Arsenal claimed their first victory, a 3-1 Division One win on 02 Sep 1905.

Of 237 games played to date, 94 have ended in Liverpool wins, 81 for Villa and there's been 62 draws.

The sides met four times last season, Liverpool winning both league games (4-0 at Anfield and 2-0 at the Emirates) as well as a 2-0 away win in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final after a scoeless draw at Anfield in the firrst leg.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

It's been a stunning start to the season for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal with their seven wins from eight seeing them top the table. Their latest came in the North London derby and in the aftermath Miguel Delaney has asked if Arteta is now the most idealistic manager in the Premier League.

Liverpool's latest disappointing Premier League result was a 3-3 draw with Brighton at Anfield last Saturday. Having gone two down, the Reds had roared back to lead 3-2 but couldn't hold out with Leandro Trossard's hat-trick goal in the 84th minute securing a point for the Seagulls.

John Aldridge, Richard Jolly and Chris Bascombe have analysis for you below alongside the match report.

What are the match odds?

The bookies can't split the teams with both priced at 6/4 and the draw 13/5.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you quotes from Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp on Independent.ie when they face the press in the build-up to the game.