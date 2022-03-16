The English Premier League’s two form teams meet at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night as Arsenal host Liverpool.

Five wins in a row have elevated the Gunners into fourth place with Mikel Arteta’s side now the frontrunners to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool charges to the capital seeking a ninth league victory on the spin.

Manchester City are just four points above the Reds after drawing at Crystal Palace on Monday, although this is a far from straightforward game in hand for Liverpool to navigate.

The Gunners have played three fewer than their nearest rivals for fourth place and victory would make them heavy favourites to seal a Champions League return next season.

However, since 2014/15, the north London side have only beaten their Merseyside opponents once in the top flight - and that came immediately after the Reds sealed the Premier League title and had noticeably dropped the pace post-pandemic shutdown.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch the game?

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm with kick-off at 8.15pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the only injury absentee for Arsenal so Cedric Soares should continue at right-back. Mikel Arteta could name an unchanged side again, though Emile Smith Rowe will hope for a recall.

Liverpool have Roberto Firmino, Thiago and Ibrahima Konate back, while Mohamed Salah is back in training too after sitting out Monday following a minor weekend injury against Brighton. Diogo Jota will also be pushing for a recall in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

What are the match odds?

Arsenal 31/10

Draw 3/1

Liverpool 13/14

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's future will not create disharmony within the squad. Miguel Delaney points out that Arsenal's run into the top four has been built on wins against the rest of the Premier League rather than the rest of the big six, so Liverpool is a season-defining game for the Gunners.

What the managers have to say?

What Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp had to say about their opposition, with the league's two form teams going head-to-head.

Prediction

It’s a long time since Arsenal won a meaningful encounter between the sides and given the visitors’ recent league form, there’s little reason to suspect that will change here. An away victory to keep both title race and top-four fight interesting. Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool.



