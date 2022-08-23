Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be looking to continue their 100% stat to the season next weekend with the visit of Fulham. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Emirates Stadium in North London with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The first-ever meeting between the clubs came in an FA Cup tie on 06 Feb 1904, a 3-2 win for the then-named Woolwich Arsenal.

The sides have met a total of 59 times with Arsenal winning 40, Fulham 8 and there have been 11 draws.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

The Gunners' impressive start to the season continued with a Martin Odegaard brace helping them to an easy win over Bournemouth, while Fulham carried on their own positive start with a last-gasp winner against Brentford.

Summer acquisition Oleksandr Zinchenko is ensuring his new teammates remain in the zone but the fanbase are making the most of their early success.

What are the match odds?

Arsenal are favourites at 3/10, with Fulham 8/1 and the draw priced at 9/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Mikel Arteta and Marco Silva once they face the press in the build up to the game.