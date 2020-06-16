What time, what channel and who's playing - your complete guide to the Premier League restart

Could Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, left, outwit his old boss Pep Guardiola of Manchester City on Wednesday and pave the way for a Premier League coronation of Liverpool on Sunday? (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Premier League returns on Wednesday with a host of intriguing games to whet the appetite of soccer-starved fans.

WEDNESDAY

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm, Sky Sports)

A crucial game will kick-start the summer festival of Premier League football, with Aston Villa eager to use this game in hand to ease themselves out of the relegation zone heading into the final nine games of the season.

Sheffield United have a very different agenda, as Chris Wilder’s side will leap ahead of Manchester United and into fifth place in the table if they pick up a victory at Villa Park.

Verdict: Results will be unpredictable with home advantage diluted by the absence of supporters, so Sheffield United should have the quality to overcome Villa.

Manchester City v Arsenal (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

This fixture was the first to be cancelled in the Premier League ahead of the shut down in March, as several Gunners players were in self-isolation after they came into contact with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis after he contracted coronavirus.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had also tested positive for the virus and plans to stage matches the following weekend were instantly halted, with an Arsenal victory opening up the possibility of Liverpool being crowned as Premier League champions when they take on Everton next Sunday.

Verdict: City will have their sights set on different targets as football resumes, they are a few steps ahead of Arsenal and should secure a win.

FRIDAY

Norwich v Southampton (6pm, Sky Sports)

This is a huge game at the bottom end of the table, with Norwich likely needing to win at least five matches in their final nine to give themselves a chance of survival.

Victory in this fixture will be a must for the home side, with Ireland striker Shane Long eager to shoot them down after he signed a new contract with Southampton last week.

Verdict: Norwich will be eager to explode out of the blocks with a win and they can beat Southampton.

Tottenham v Manchester United (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

This would have been a mouth-watering game in front of a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Jose Mourinho’s side needing a victory to stay in touch with the teams closing in on a Champions League place.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min back for Spurs and Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba fit to return for United, this is a heavyweight battle that could be pivotal to both side’s hopes of securing qualification to Europe’s elite competition next season.

Verdict: Kane will not be at his best after six months off and United should cash in on Tottenham’s defensive frailties to win.

SATURDAY

Watford v Leicester (12.30pm, BT Sport)

Watford have been among the more vocal dissenters in the discussions over the return of the Premier League and their top-flight status is on the line as they prepare to take on third place Leicester at Vicarage Road.

Brendan Rodgers and his players were stumbling in the weeks before the action was halted, so they will be keen to cement their status as top three contenders with a victory.

Verdict: Leicester to stick the knife into their old boss Nigel Pearson.

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm, BT Sport)

Brighton fought hard to ensure they kept matches at their AMEX Stadium after initial talks suggested Premier League games could resume at neutral venues, so the first big test for Graham Potter’s side comes on home soil.

Arsenal are likely to benefit from having a game under their belts at Manchester City on Wednesday night as they travel to the south coast, with Brighton’s win against the Gunners at Emirates Stadium in December one of only two they have managed in their last 19 games.

Verdict: Arsenal to have too much for Brighton

West Ham v Wolves (5pm, Sky Sports)

A crucial game at both ends of the Premier League table could set the tone for both clubs, with West Ham’s home form likely to be vital as they look to extricate themselves from relegation trouble.

The concern for Hammers boss David Moyes must be that what is often a muted London Stadium will feel eerie without fans present, with Wolves eager to cash in as they look to push their top four credentials.

Verdict: Wolves to bite the Hammers and take all three points.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7.45pm, BBC1)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has been getting used to home-schooling his kids in recent weeks, but he needs to get back to his real job as his team resume their relegation battle.

This is a fixture they need to win, with matches against Wolves, Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester and Manchester City still on their challenging agenda.

Verdict: Palace were in decent form when football was halted and Wilfried Zaha could punish Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

SUNDAY

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm, Sky Sports)

It's been a strange lockdown for Newcastle with talk of a takeover from Saudi Arabia very much in the on-again, off-again stages. Nevertheless, they will seek a winning return, while Chris Wilder's Sheffield United will be steeled for a final push to make Europe.

Verdict: Sheffield United might be vulnerable after playing on Wednesday night and Newcastle could pounce for the three points.

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4.15pm, Sky Sports)

This is make-or-break time for Villa in their quest to remain in the Premier League. They might have wished for an easier task first off than Chelsea who will be seeking to cement their claims for a top-four spot.

Verdict: Villa to scrap for a scoring draw.

Expand Close Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Everton v Liverpool (7pm, Sky Sports)

This being the game that could decide the destination of the Premier League trophy (if Arsenal beat City on Wednesday night) it's fair to say there's a lot riding on this derby. Will Carlo Ancelotti have his Everton side pumped for this after being embarrassed by Liverpool's kids in the FA Cup last January? They will need to be at their best against a Liverpool side that will be firing on all cylinders under Jurgen Klopp's watch.

Verdict: All signs point to a Liverpool win - and it could be enough to end 30 years of title hurt.

Online Editors