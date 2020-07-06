What time, what channel and who's playing - everything you need to know about this week's Premier League action

The Premier League continues tonight with another game and here is all you need to know about the latest football action.

MONDAY

Tottenham v Everton (8pm, Sky Sports)

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham resumed the Premier League season with hopes of sealing a top-four finish, but they are now in danger of finishing in the bottom half of the table as their defensive flaws continue to undermine their efforts.

An improving Everton have to be favourites heading into this game as Carlo Ancelotti’s side are unbeaten since the restart, with Richarlison leading their charge to secure a place in next season’s Europa League.

Verdict: More misery for Mourinho.

TUESDAY

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm, Sky Sports)

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move to West Ham’s Declan Rice and on the evidence of their surprise defeat against the Hammers on Wednesday night, defensive additions will be needed if the Blues are to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Frank Lampard's top-four chasers got back on track with a routine win against Watford on Saturday evening, but a well-organised Palace side will test their resolve to the full at Selhurst Park, with Chelsea in danger of surrendering their top-four spot with games against Sheffield United, Liverpool and Wolves still to come.

Verdict: An away win for Chelsea.

Watford v Norwich (6pm, Sky Sports)

Norwich made a decision not to spend big in an effort to breach the gap after they won promotion to the Premier League last season and the result has been predictable, with relegation an inevitability long before sport was shut down in March.

They have looked dreadful since the league resumed and Watford need to make the most of this opportunity as they aim to clamber clear of the relegation zone with games against Norwich, Newcastle and West Ham in the next week.

Verdict: Watford to get the win they need.

Arsenal v Leicester (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

Momentum has been lacking for Leicester since they returned to action last month, so their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday was a much-needed boost to their hopes of having on to a place in the top four.

Now manager Brendan Rodgers will look to use this game at the Emirates Stadium to send out a message that his team are ready to fight for a Champions League finish, with Arsenal's season revived by four consecutive Premier League wins against Southampton, Sheffield United, Norwich and Wolves.

Verdict: A draw that may not help either side.

WEDNESDAY

Manchester City v Newcastle (6pm, BT Sport)

Pep Guardiola has vowed to close the gap Liverpool have opened up on his team in this season’s one-sided title race and he will believe Thursday night’s thumping win against the newly crowned champions was the first step in that direction.

Yet the cracks in City’s make-up were exposed once more as they lost at Southampton on Sunday and they will be keen to maintain their form as they target FA Cup and Champions League success in the final weeks of this confusing season.

Verdict: City too slick for Newcastle.

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm, Sky Sports)

Wolves would have fancied their chances of getting in the mix for Champions League qualification until they slipped to defeat against Arsenal on Saturday, so now they need to bounce back quickly against the stubborn Blades.

Now they face a battle against another contender for European qualification and it may be viewed as a must win game for both as they look to stay in touch with Chelsea and Manchester United in the push for a top five finish that may be enough to qualify for Europe's elite competition.

Verdict: A draw in a tight tactical battle.

West Ham v Burnley (6pm, BT Sport)

There were suggestions that West Ham’s owners could hit the panic button and sack David Moyes after back-to-back defeats following their return to action, but the win against Chelsea on Wednesday calmed a few nerves and now comes the final push to get over the survival line.

Burnley’s rise towards the top eight ensures they will have plenty to play for at the London Stadium, but West Ham will fancy their chances of getting the wins that could keep them up in their next three games against Burnley, Norwich and Watford.

Verdict: A dire draw.

Brighton v Liverpool (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

Brighton's owners were among those voices vocal concerns about a resumption of the Premier League, with their perilous position around the relegation zone a big reason why they may have been keen to see the season halted or relegation cancelled for this season.

That before a win against Arsenal in their first game back eased Brighton’s concerns and with teams below them struggling, their battling victory against Norwich on Saturday has moved them to within touching distance of safety ahead of this clash against the newly crowned champions.

Verdict: Liverpool to win away from home for the first time since February.

THURSDAY

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm, Sky Sports)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted he is struggling to cope with the strain of what has become an increasingly desperate battle to keep his side in the Premier League.

A shocking run of form coupled with a run of fixtures that sees them take on Leicester and Manchester City after this game against Spurs means they need to pull out shock wins to survive, with striker Callum Wilson needing to find his scoring boots quickly.

Verdict: A much-needed victory for Spurs.

Everton v Southampton (6pm, Premier Sports)

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has been in sparkling form over the last few weeks, with the Ireland skipper back to his best as his side has cranked through the gears to move into contention for a European finish.

Now 31, Killybegs’ favourite son has emerged as a fine leader on and off the field and his influence on a rising Everton side will be crucial in the final few weeks of the season.

Verdict: Everton triumph at Goodison Park once more.

Aston Villa v Manchester United (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

United's resurgence in form has fuelled the belief that the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January has gone a long way to transforming the team from pretenders into contenders.

The relentless man-of-the match contributions from the Portuguese maestro has been so impressive that he has been mentioned as a contender to get into the Premier League team of the season, even though this game against Villa might only be his 10th appearance in the competition since his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon.

Verdict: United stroll to another comfortable win.

