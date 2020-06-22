What time, what channel and who's playing - all you need to know about this week's Premier League action

The Premier League continues Monday night and here is everything you need to know about this week's action.

MONDAY

Manchester City v Burnley (8pm, Sky Sports)

City manager Pep Guardiola questioned whether his players were ready for their Premier League return against Arsenal last Wednesday, but they confirmed their class with a slick performance in a 3-0 win. Expect more of the same against a Burnley side that have little to play for.

Verdict: Comfortable City victory.

TUESDAY

Leicester v Brighton (6pm, Sky Sports)

After yesterday’s game at Watford, Leicester’s drive to secure Champions League football continues with a second match against a relegation contender and the omens are not good for Brighton, after their 2-0 defeat against the Foxes earlier this season.

Verdict: Leicester take another step towards a top-four finish.

Spurs v West Ham (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady was the first to call for the Premier League season to be suspended at the start of the coronavirus crisis, with the challenging fixtures her side still had to play likely to have been a factor in her pronouncement. After playing Wolves, the relegation-threatened Hammers play Spurs and Chelsea next.

Verdict: A draw between two sides that struggle to keep clean sheets.

WEDNESDAY

Norwich v Everton (6pm, BBC1)

Norwich looked certain to be relegated before the season was suspended back in March, yet the rebooted Premier League may give them a chance to pull off a few upsets against sides that may struggle for motivation in empty stadiums.

Verdict: This may be a must-win game for the Canaries and they have more reason to win this game than Everton.

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm, Sky Sports)

A key game in the battle for a Champions League finish, Sheffield United’s frustration as they were denied a win at Aston Villa due to an error with goal-line technology may give them the inspiration to push for victory when they travel to Old Trafford.

Verdict: United have the class to get the win in their first home game since the restart.

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm, BT Sport)

The swirling speculation surrounding Newcastle and a possible takeover has been one of the big talking points of 2020 so far, yet manager Steve Bruce and his players responded with an impressive win over Sheffield United.

Verdict: Newcastle should beat Villa.

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm, BT Sport)

Champions League football is the prize on offer for Wolves in the final weeks of this season and after the win over clash West Ham, it is back to Molineux for a must-win against a Bournemouth side handicapped by the refusal of midfielder Ryan Fraser to sign a new contract.

Verdict: Wolves to overpower the Cherries.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

Could this be Liverpool’s moment of destiny? Despite a draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp's men could end a 30-year drought for league glory if they beat Palace and Man City lose to Burnley on Monday night.

Verdict: Liverpool will get the job done - but will have to wait a little longer for glory.

THURSDAY

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm, Sky Sports)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is already facing a crisis in a summer when he may lose some of his star names and is unlikely to be given the financial backing to strengthen his squad, so this is a golden chance for Southampton to kick the wounded Gunners at St Mary’s Stadium.

Verdict: A home win to pile the misery on Arsenal.

Burnley v Watford (6pm, Sky Sports)

If Watford are to extricate themselves from the relegation zone, they need to pick up wins in games like this. Burnley hammered the Hornets 3-0 at Vicarage Road in November, but Nigel Pearson’s side need to rewrite the script now.

Verdict: Watford have more to play for, but Burnley are tough to beat at Turf Moor. A dire draw.

Chelsea v Manchester City (8.15pm, BT Sport)

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are a rising force in the Premier League once again and with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech already confirmed signings this summer, Champions League football is a must for next season. City will be a tough nut to crack, even if Pep Guardiola follows through on his vow to change his team’s line-up to ease fixture congestion.

Verdict: City are a step ahead of Chelsea and should prove as much at Stamford Bridge.

SATURDAY

ASTON VILA v WOLVES (12.30pm, BT Sport)

With FA Cup fixtures taking centre stage next weekend, there will be just one Premier League match on the agenda next Saturday and it is crucial for both sides.

The three points on offer at Villa Park will have ramifications at both ends of the table, with Villa needing to find a way to make home advanatge count even though they are without the vocal backing of their Holt End faithful.

VERDICT: A draw that may not suit either team.

Online Editors