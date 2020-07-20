What time, what channel and who's playing - all you need to know about the penultimate round of the Premier League

The Premier League continues tonight and here's everything you need to know about the second last round of matches.

MONDAY

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm, Sky Sports)

These two teams returned from lockdown needing points to secure their position in the Premier League, but they have navigated their safety with something to spare and will look to finish the season on a high in the coming days.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce deserves credit for piecing together a solid first season at St James’ Park and if he wins this game, he will have put more points on the board that Rafa Benitez managed in the same job last season.

Verdict: Newcastle to get an away win.

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm, Premier Sports)

Sheffield United’s defeat at Leicester on Thursday night could have been a decisive moment in their push for a Europa League finish, with Blades boss Chris Wilder fuming after his side’s below-par performance at the King Power Stadium.

Winning this game against Everton night will ensure they head into the final game of the campaign with some hopes of sealing a European finish for the first time in the club’s history, with seventh place in the Premier League enough to realise that dream if the team that wins the FA Cup has already qualified for Europe.

Verdict: Sheffield United to beat a flat Everton side.

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8.15pm, BT Sport)

Wolves have spurned chances to get themselves in the mix for Champions League qualification since the Premier League resumed last month, but they remain in pole position to push for a return to the Europa League.

Against a Palace side that have lost their last six Premier League matches in succession, Ireland defender Matt Doherty and his Wolves team-mates will fancy their chances of sealing three points that will take them a giant stride towards European football once again.

Verdict: Wolves will win.

TUESDAY

Watford v Man City (6pm, Sky Sports)

After City's huge FA Cup disappointment against Arsenal on Saturday, this long trip to Hertfordshire will test the motivational powers of Pep Guardiola and his team as they look to finish the Premier League season on a high.

Watford are in turmoil after Nigel Pearson's surprise sacking on Sunday, with caretaker boss Hayden Mullins being assistant by former Republic of Ireland under-21 keeper Graham Stack in the final two matches of the season.

Verdict: City too strong for the team they beat 6-0 in last year's FA Cup final and 8-0 earlier this season.

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

Aston Villa’s players were crestfallen as they conceded a late equaliser against Everton on Thursday night and that goal could yet prove to be crucial in their fading hopes of beating the drop.

Their inability to keep clean sheets has cost them dear all season and they need talisman Jack Grealish to be at his very best to fire them to a win that could keep their survival hopes alive heading into the final game of the campaign.

Verdict: A draw that would not help either side.

WEDNESDAY

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm, Sky Sports)

United will be licking their wounds after the FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea, but they have to bounce back quickly as the door to a top-four finish is now wide open after Leicester's defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

United strikers Marcus Rahsford and Anthony Martial head into this game locked on 17 Premier League goals each for the season and the cutting edge they are providing with the help of the brilliant Bruno Fernandes is firing United’s top-four challenge.

Verdict: United will win this game and will only need a draw at Leicester to seal a top four finish.

Liverpool v Chelsea (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

This historic night at Anfield will see Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lift the Premier League trophy in an eerily empty stadium and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will want his champions to mark the occasion in a grand manner.

Chelsea are eager to seal third place in the table after a fine first season at the helm for Frank Lampard and they are capable of upsetting Liverpool if they continue to show the lack of focus that has been part of their story since matches resumed.

Verdict: A draw on a night when Liverpool have more important business to attend to.

Online Editors