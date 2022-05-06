What time, what channel and all you need to know about Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool face another must-win game in their Premier League title pursuit when Tottenham visit on Saturday night.

The late kick-off comes after the Reds booked their place in the Champions League final as the quadruple hunt continues.

Standing in their way at Anfield will be a Tottenham team buoyed by a confident win over Leicester last time out, keeping them right in the mix for a top-four finish.

However, the 2-2 draw between the sides earlier in the campaign ended a seven-game losing streak against Liverpool for Spurs while their wait for a win on Merseyside stretches back to over a decade.

Where and when is it on

Liverpool against Tottenham is scheduled for a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time, on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Anfield in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool v Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

Roberto Firmino could be involved in the hosts’ squad after travelling with the Reds for the win over Villarreal, albeit while not yet fit enough to make the bench following a foot injury.

Divock Origi was deemed ready for action in Spain after a bout of illness and Liverpool have no other reported injury concerns.

Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon should continue at wing-back for Tottenham given Matt Doherty (knee) Sergio Reguilon (groin) continue to be out.

Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (hip) are long-term absentees while Antonio Conte will consider reintroducing Dejan Kulusevski to his starting XI.

Head-to-head history

Spurs have not won at Anfield since Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric provided the goals back in May 2011.

Liverpool wins: 87

Draws: 43

Tottenham wins: 48