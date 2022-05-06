What time, what channel and all you need to know about Brighton v Manchester United

Manchester United have played more matches than any other Premier League team going into the weekend, with a 15-day break after the clash against Brighton before they close out their campaign at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

With a top-four finish all but gone, the Europa League is United’s best bet and victory over Brentford last time out at least ended a three-game winless run to cement their sixth position.

Brighton cruised past Wolves a week ago as they look to bag a top-half finish - something the club has never achieved in its 121-year history.

When and where is it on?

Manchester United face their penultimate away game of the season on Saturday with a trip to high-flying Brighton. The Amex Stadium in Brighton will host the match with a 5:30pm KO, Irish time.

What's the team news?

Manchester United could have Harry Maguire back and available for the trip to Brighton on Saturday evening. The England centre-back has missed the last two matches due to a knee issue but was back in training on Wednesday, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has not played since the heavy defeat to Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Ralf Rangnick brings the pair straight back into the fold, with the interim boss likely to take no risks with their fitness in the final two games of the season. Jadon Sancho will definitely be unavailable against Brighton, as the winger is still suffering with tonsillitis. He faces a race to be fit for the trip to Selhurt Park on the final day of the campaign.

Fred returned to the squad against Brentford and will be pushing for a start, while Juan Mata made his first Premier League start of the season against the Bees. United were impressive and looked far more fluid in attack than they have done in recent months, so the Spaniard may well keep his place against Brighton.

Where to watch Brighton v Manchester United

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Head-to-head history

United are on a seven-game winning streak over Brighton.

Brighton wins: 3

Draws: 5

Manchester United wins: 19