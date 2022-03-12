What now for Chelsea and Abramovich? Questions and answers

Q Chelsea were already a loss-making entity prior to this – how bad does it get now?

A There was just over £17 million in cash reserves in Chelsea’s parent company during the last set of accounts up to the end of last season. It is likely that figure remains at a similar level today. Unless Roman Abramovich (right) has funnelled in cash since the Ukraine crisis erupted, Chelsea will be reliant on other sources to cover a month of wages – which are estimated at £28m.

With the shutters coming down on almost all other commercial revenue, executives rang the Government to say the current sanction licence could make them go bust.

Read More

The loans Abramovich has pumped in stand at £1.5 billion. He had promised to write off the debt after putting the club up for sale last week, with proceeds going to “all victims of the Ukraine war”, but he may be less inclined to now.

The loss of matchday revenue is not as bruising as it might have been, given the club are dwarfed by some rivals in potential earnings.

Instead it is the club’s overwhelming reliance on Abramovich which has to change. Last season alone, he injected around £150m and withdrew £130m to end the year loaning the club an overall £19.9m. The loans are due to be repaid to Camberley International Investments Ltd, a British Virgin Island entity.

“There will always be some months where Chelsea doesn’t have cash itself to pay the wage bill,” says Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool. “The club has effectively used him as a glorified payday loan company.”

But the loans are from the owner and interest free, so Chelsea are effectively debt free.

Q Is there a short-term fix to stop the club falling into administration?

A Given the freeze on matchday and commercial income, the club may look to fast-track income already due by the end of the season. This year’s forecasted accounts were actually looking comparative rosy compared with some previous years. Chelsea’s parent company, Fordstam, details how 13 players were sold for £103.7m. Instalments will be due at the end of the season. Maguire said Chelsea may also explore the chance of bringing TV money due from the Premier League and Uefa forward.

Q What is the likely conclusion to all this?

A The Government is “open to a sale” and has told Abramovich he could come up with a potential buyer and request a new licence to let a deal go through. Maguire suggests a takeover could still be possible in April if “everyone swims in the same direction”.

Q Will staff be laid off?

A There are huge doubts for workers in the shops, hotels and car park. It seems unthinkable that the club will start laying off players and coaches, but the prospect of the Government being asked to furlough staff surplus to requirements under the terms of the licence has been raised.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]