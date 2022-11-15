What next for Cristiano? Having started the fire, Ronaldo could yet be the only one burnt badly by it

If you are going to burn your house down, it is advisable to make sure you have an exit open before you ignite the petrol poured all over the interior.

Cristano Ronaldo was still inside Old Trafford when he lit the flame and does not appear to have a clear idea how he gets out as the fire spreads.

There are many mistakes you can highlight in Ronaldo's self-obsessed claims of betrayal interview with Piers Morgan and TalkTV, but the most significant as we move on from it is, he has already told Manchester United that he wanted to leave once and nobody wanted to take him.

That was embarrassing for Ronaldo in the summer. It could be the ultimate humiliation now. Anyone who has seen Ronaldo play live this season knows he is nowhere near the player he was. He looks increasingly like an old man surrounded by faster, sharper, better younger athletes. Every other club who might consider signing him will have surely seen this.

In July, Ronaldo left it to others to leak the news of his desire to leave, probably because he was still trying to maintain the illusion he remained a good professional and reliable team-mate.

None of that applies anymore. Ronaldo's bitterness, his sad refusal to accept his decline or appreciate that his manager Erik ten Hag was trying to manage it for him, has poisoned him and all those relationships that matter within a football club.

On the face of things, there is no coming back. Ronaldo must go. He is goading the club to tear up his contract and leave for nothing. He wants to be sacked, so as his most sycophantic fans will claim, he can be free to thrive and prosper at a better club, within a better team, than Manchester United.

The uncomfortable reality could be far more bruising. It could really hurt, in fact. Ronaldo will not go to a better team in the Premier League than the one Ten Hag is currently trying to build.

If you look at the teams around United in the table, competing for Champions League places, Arsenal (no matter how much Morgan would love this to be different) do not want him because he will not fit into Mikel Arteta's system.

Neither will he be wanted in a dressing room that has just recovered from the difficult breakup with another ageing striker, who could not accept Arteta's control in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester City have no need for a 37-year-old walking ego when they have Erling Haaland. Newcastle United may well have once seemed like a possible destination, given the ambition and wealth of their Saudi Arabian owners, but that project is not about showbiz signings. And manager Eddie Howe has even less need for a player who has lost more than a yard of pace and could not possibly maintain the intensity with which his side plays. He would also not want a man with such an ego, who attacks managers in public.

Liverpool is a no, so too Tottenham Hotspur, which leaves only Chelsea. The West London club were linked with a move for the Portuguese in the summer before then manager Thomas Tuchel - recognising Ronaldo's decline and divisive presence - blocked it.

The London club, in theory, may still be interested. Or rather owner, Todd Boehly, might be, but given Graham Potter's preferred style of football and the fact he would be no less likely to start Ronaldo than Ten Hag, that has got friction written all over it. It would surely signal the beginning of the end for Potter because it would be a signing made against his will.

What Ronaldo cannot grasp is that, even if he did get a move to another Premier League side, he would be nothing more than the squad player he hates being at Manchester United. The only clubs where he would not be are currently fighting a relegation battle - how about Nottingham Forest for tarnished brand CR7?

If we look into Europe, it is a similar story. Ronaldo was linked to clubs across the continent all summer. Nobody wanted him. The strongest links were with Italy's Napoli and Portugal's Sporting. Napoli are top of Serie A without him and would not pay anything like the £560,000-a-week he currently earns.

They probably do not want him either given he has scored one league goal this season and could not dominate against the defences of Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonia in the Europa League.

Of all the potential moves, only one can offer some salvation; some cleansing of his soiled image. Could he go back to his first club Sporting and play for a few thousand pounds a week to thank the club that nurtured him as a teenager?

He does not need the money, after all. But the only way this happens is if United tear up his contract and Ronaldo waives his right to any further payment from them.

"I've been asked this question a thousand times. Ronaldo is a Manchester United player," said Sporting manager Rubin Amorim on Monday morning.

"Everyone at Sporting likes him, there's not much to say. He himself says he wants to do things in peace to follow his future. He will decide his future.

"I won't be here telling you how things are for me. In the summer it became obvious that things don't all pass me by. There's the club, there's the structure. He's a Manchester United player."

We still do know for sure whether Sporting would want a spoilt man child in their dressing room. He was the returning hero when he came to Manchester United and look what he has done to that relationship; the hassle and damage caused.

The big clubs in Europe had serious doubts about signing Ronaldo in the summer. They have probably become grave concerns since.

If you look further afield, there is bound to be some interest in the retirement league for big name stars in the USA. There are MLS clubs who will be willing to make him the superstar, the focal point, the marketing tool. He is still a big star across the Atlantic and even as his powers fade, Ronaldo is probably still good enough to prosper in such average company on the pitch.

Maybe in the showbiz world of Los Angeles, for example, Ronaldo's star can shine brightly enough to sedate his ego. A move to the east coast, perhaps a late bite of low hanging fruit in the Big Apple of New York?

Even in the MLS, though, a pay cut would be needed, which leaves one final option. Ronaldo reportedly rejected a £210m offer to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the summer. He thought that was beneath him but may find he has plunged so low in public and professional perception that this is all he has - one final, lucrative payday in the desert in a small-time league he can dominate and still pretend he is one of the best players on the planet.

Either that, or he trains with the kids at Manchester United, an overpaid, over-hyped, petulant, old pro seeing out his days in miserable isolation, hidden from the public glare and attention he craves more than anything else.

That would be a fall from grace as hard as any have suffered, but it could happen. Having started the fire, Ronaldo could yet be the only one burnt badly by it.

