‘We've sent him to a consultant’ – Andrew Omobamidele’s setback but Dara O'Shea impresses Steve Bruce

Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele has suffered a setback in his bid to regain fitness after injury.

The teenager had made five Premier League appearances for the Canaries before he suffered a back injury in training in December and he's missed their last 10 games. City had hoped to ease Omomabidele back into the squad after he resumed training last week, but manager Dean Smith confirmed today that the club have had to send him to a specialist.

"Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele are both unavailable. Ozan isn't back in training and Andrew has suffered a setback with his injury. We're hoping it's nothing too serious, but we've sent him to see a consultant to check," Smith said ahead of the Canaries' test against champions Manchester City.

But as he plans for next month's friendly internationals, there's better news for Stephen Kenny on fellow defender Dara O'Shea. He featured for West Brom in midweek for the first time since he broke his ankle while on Ireland duty in September and boss Steve Bruce is impressed with the Dubliner.

“He has got that natural desire a defender needs. He has got those leadership qualities and he plays with his heart on his sleeve,” Bruce told Birmingham Live.

“He jumped into a tackle two days ago and I’m thinking ‘dear, oh dear – you’ve just come back from a bad injury.’ He’s showed no signs of that, I’ve had to slow him down on the training ground. It’s good to have him back. He’d gone 45 and 60, and Monday night was his 90. He was itching to come back into the squad, the type of lad he is. He proved his fitness the last two or three weeks before I got here. I didn’t hesitate to bring him back in.”