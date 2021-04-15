'We've found a goalscorer in him at the moment' - Ireland's Callum Robinson praised for recent form

Sam Allardyce has praised Ireland striker Callum Robinson for staying patient in his bid to make an impact at West Brom.

Robinson (26) scored for the Baggies in last week's 3-0 win over Southampton, making it three goals in two games since he returned to the starting XI after a long spell on the bench, and boss Allardyce is clearly pleased with how Robinson has reacted.

"He's had a long wait to get in the side. He looked a little short of confidence when I came here. He was having a run where he wasn't getting chances and wasn't scoring goals. All of a sudden when he's got the opportunity he has taken it," Allardyce told the club's website.

"He took his opportunity at Chelsea by scoring those great goals and then he also took another opportunity against Southampton. That third goal he scored was really needed because it killed them off.

"We've found a goalscorer in him at the moment, but he's got to continue now and keep scoring goals. The more goalscorers we have on the pitch, the better chance we have of winning games.

"Callum played a massive part in both of our recent wins and I'm really pleased for him. He's been patient. He's kept himself fit enough to go out and impress when he's had an opportunity."

Read More

Online Editors