West Ham manager David Moyes and Ireland international Josh Cullen test positive for COVID-19

West Ham United have confirmed that Ireland international Josh Cullen is one of three members of their first-team setup to test positive for Covid-19.

Cullen's manager David Moyes and team-mate Issa Diop have also tested positive. They had been at the club's ground for Tuesday's League Cup tie against Hull City but returned home.

"West Ham United can confirm that David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19," the Hammers said.

"The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for this evening’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Hull City. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.



"Everyone at West Ham United send their best wishes to David, Issa and Josh. Tuesday’s match will go ahead as planned, with Assistant Manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team. The club’s measures and protocols around COVID-19 remain stringent. This included offering to test the Hull City team ahead of tonight’s fixture – an offer which they opted not to accept."

Online Editors