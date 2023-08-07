West Ham make improved £30m bid for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

West Ham have made an approach for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire (Liam McBurney/PA)

West Ham have made an improved £30million bid for Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire, it is understood.

The Hammers have been linked with Maguire throughout the summer but a previous £20million offer was rejected.

Maguire, 30, fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford last season and was recently replaced as captain by manager Erik ten Hag.

United, however, have always maintained that Maguire remains an important member of their squad and would be happy for him to stay and fight for his place.

Maguire, who joined United for £80million in 2019, faces competition from Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof for a spot in the side.

West Ham, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move for Maguire’s United team-mate Scott McTominay.