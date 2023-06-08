West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) with West Ham United chairman David Sullivan after the final whistle in Prague last night.

The England midfielder became only the third Hammers skipper to lift a trophy, after victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

However, Sullivan admitted a gentleman's agreement means they will allow a player who still has two years remaining on his contract to leave.

Asked whether lifting the trophy in Prague was Rice's last action as a West Ham player, Sullivan told talkSPORT: "I think it has to be. We promised him he could go.

"He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement.

"It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there.

"I think the offers will start to come today. Three or four clubs have shown interest but out of respect to West Ham, while we're still playing, you don't make offers for players."