West Ham boss David Moyes 'in the dark' over Irish striker Odubeko's Covid dilemma

David Moyes has revealed that West Ham are "in the dark" over the status of Irish forward Mipo Odubeko after he tested positive and negative for Covid-19 in the space of a few days.

Tallaght lad Odubeko made his first team debut for the Hammers in the 1-0 win over Stockport County in the last round of the FA Cup and he was in line to play a role again in the Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers this weekend with Darren Randolph also due to come back into the starting XI.

But there's confusion over the former St Joseph's Boys player and while he may be given the all-clear after what appears to be a false positive for Covid, a lack of training this week will count against him.

"He had a positive test, but the difference is he has come back and now had a negative test. So we are a little bit in the dark and we are waiting on the doctor to tell us what is correct," says manager Moyes.

"But he has missed the best part of a week's training so that is where we are at with Mipo at the moment."

Odubeko joined the Hammers in 2019 after a spell with Manchester United and the Jobstown man is very highly rated at the club.

