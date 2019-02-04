West Ham 1-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Frantic first half at London Stadium as both sides find the net

Independent.ie

Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League has been cut to just two points by Man City as Jurgen Klopp's men take on West Ham tonight. Follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/west-ham-11-liverpool-premier-league-frantic-first-half-at-london-stadium-as-both-sides-find-the-net-37782016.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37782449.ece/23d64/AUTOCROP/h342/mane.jpg