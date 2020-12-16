West Brom sack manager Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic could reportedly be sacked despite Tuesday’s draw at Manchester City (Clive Brunskill/PA)

West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club have announced.

West Brom are second from bottom in the Premier League after picking up only seven points from 13 games, their sole victory coming against Sheffield United late last month. They have also drawn four games and lost eight.

Bilic, who was appointed West Brom boss in June 2019, was sacked despite the club's Premier League draw at Manchester City last night.

Bilic becomes the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

West Brom next host Aston Villa on Sunday.

Online Editors