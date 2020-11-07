Wes Brown reveals how Roy Keane took over his Manchester United contract negotiations

Wes Brown has revealed Roy Keane 'took over' negotiations with Alex Ferguson over his first major contract at Manchester United.

Speaking on Sky's Soccer AM, Brown reflected on his early days in the United squad and the role captain Keane and Gary Neville played in his first major contract.

"For my first contract I went to see Gaz because I didn't have an agent and him and Keano ended up doing it," said Brown, who went on to play 362 games for United in a stellar career at Old Trafford that saw him win the Premier League title five times.

"I think Gaz had a chat and Keano took over a little bit. Keano wasn't the first person to approach every week to ask him what's going on, but it ended up getting sorted out."

Brown spoke of his admiration for Keane in an interview with FirstPost in 2018..

"He is the best captain I have ever worked under. He was a winner," stated Brown.

https://twitter.com/SoccerAM/status/1325026909772787712?s=20

"He knew what was the best for the team. He knew what we needed to do. If someone was having a bad day, he’d make sure they knew about it (in order) to get themselves up for it.

"He was a sort of captain where you would want to work hard for him as well. Just like the manager, he knew what it was to win games. It was hard work and not just the ability that was always the core side of Manchester United coming through."

Online Editors