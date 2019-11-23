Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted he needed to give his players a half-time dressing down, as they kept their title challenge on track with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

'We're not there to show that we invented football' - Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's latest dramatic win

A lacklustre first-half performance left Klopp demanding more from his charges and after Sadio Mane's 49th-minute opener was cancelled out by an 82nd-minute equaliser by Wilfried Zaha, it needed a winner from Roberto Firmino to give the visitors a somewhat fortune win at Selhurst Park.

"We knew at half-time we had to do better and this is what I said to players, but they knew it already," stated Klopp.

"I said it now to pretty much everybody and their dogs that they come back from so many different national teams and it is tough for them to play at their best.

"So today I have absolutely no problem that we were not brilliant because in a game like this you just have to make sure that you fight for the right result. We were that from the first minute.

"Could we have played better? Yes, but we had players on the pitch that were on Thursday morning still in a plane back from Abu Dhabi, so that's not too cool. Getting a result at Crystal Palace is something we never take for granted. It feels good.

"I know that 37 points after 13 matchdays is exceptional. You cannot have them with winning only brilliant games. We had a couple of really brilliant games - and we won them, thank God - but we cannot only win them, so that's how it is. We are not out there to send messages, we actually just want to get results.

"Does this win send out a message? I don't know and to be honest, I don't really care. We are not out there to show that we invented football because we didn't.

"We have a job to do, we have to get results for our colours and that's what we did again. Now we play Napoli and then Brighton is coming and they're all so difficult, and then I think we have the derby, right?

"So tough games to come and we still create a basis for us, that's what we are still doing. Hopefully we can continue with that."

Klopp also offered a positive fitness update on Mohamed Salah, who was left on the bench at Selhurst Park as he nursed ankle problem.

"Mo is all good," added the Liverpool boss. "He couldn't train for nine days; he was with the Egyptian national team, went home and trained kind of 60 or 70 per cent the day before yesterday.

"Yesterday was the first time 100 per cent, so we had then to make the decision of whether we started him or not. We didn't start him, we wanted to bring him on as you probably saw but then we scored. So, we could rest him today, that's really good and Wednesday he will be back."

Liverpool will now equal the club's all-time record unbeaten run if they avoid defeat against Brighton at Anfield next weekend, with their win at Palace extending their unbeaten record to 30 games.

