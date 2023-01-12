‘We're not forced to sell anyone on the cheap’ – Swansea holding firm on offers for Obafemi

Swansea City have rejected an offer for unsettled Ireland striker Michael Obafemi as the club have told interested parties to pay up if they want to sign him.

And while Swansea manager Russell Martin insists that his relationship with the forward has not broken down, he does admit that Obafemi has not been the same since a summer move to Championship rivals Burnley fell through in a dispute over the fee.

Obafemi has not played for the club in two months and while he was initially carrying an injury, in recent weeks he has been left out of the squad because Martin felt the player was not in the right frame of mind to contribute, and if he fails to play in Saturday’s game against Sunderland it will be the seventh successive game without his involvement.

Burnley are reported to have made another bid for the player but that’s been knocked back by Swansea. "There are players that will want to move on, but it has to be right for the club. We're not forced to sell anyone on the cheap,” said Martin.

“I'm not dissatisfied with him [Obafemi] as a person. We maintain a brilliant relationship. We had a great chat on Tuesday, we've been honest with each other. There's an opportunity for him that he sees to get to the Premier League very quickly, so I understand it.

"It was there for him in the summer and it hasn't quite come off. He hasn't quite been able to shrug that off. Some people can overcome the disappointment really well and some can't.

”He's not had as many games as he would have liked, he's not had the impact we both would have liked, but there's no breakdown in our relationship.

"I absolutely love the kid. It's just difficult sometimes because of the situation. If we don't get an offer that is satisfactory, we'll have to reassess. He'll continue to stay fit and work hard. I'm pretty sure the club that is interested in him can pay more money than we can.