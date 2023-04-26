‘We’ll have good craic now celebrating this’ - John Egan captains Sheffield United back to the Premier League

After captaining Sheffield United back to the Premier League, Ireland defender John Egan says his team has made ‘memories for life’ as they sealed their return to the top flight.

The Blades are back in the Premier League after two seasons away, as their 2-0 win over West Brom sealed a second place finish and automatic promotion with three games to spare.

The Cork native has been key in their promotion triumph, starting all but one Championship game this term, and after strikes by Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic sealed the three points, Egan reflected on their return to the top tier.

“We’ll have good craic now celebrating this,” laughed Egan, speaking to Sky Sports after achieving his second promotion since joining the Blades in 2018.

“It always feels good. We’re a brotherhood there and in 20 years time we’re all going to be looking back thinking about what we done. It’s no mean feat. It's a tough division to get out of. We have memories for life together now.

“It’s crazy, there’s not many places in football where you get such a tight knit squad. Since I have been here it’s been like that.

"Whoever has come in has bought into it. We really are mates off the pitch. That helps and I think it shows on the pitch.

“We trust ourselves in one off games here against anyone in the league. The first half was a bit edgy, but in the second half I think our experience and quality showed.

“Memories for life with this bunch of lads. We have got a really good squad and are just so buzzing to get it done.”

While Egan will play Premier League football with the club next season, fellow Ireland defender Enda Stevens’ current contract expires in June.

Stevens missed Wednesday night’s victory with injury, while Ciarán Clark failed to make the bench. Clark, on loan from Newcastle, has made just 10 league appearances this season and it remains to be seen if the Blades will offer him a new deal to keep him at the club.