‘We would die to have a game in America’ – talk of 39th game in push for Premier League in USA

New Jersey Governor hopes to attract clubs to play regular season games in the States

Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend. The state's Governor hopes to host the 2026 World Cup final at the venue. Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

World Cup organisers in the US have claimed they “would die” for the opportunity to host a competitive Premier League match in a move that could resurrect talk about a so-called ‘39th game’.

The idea of playing an extra round of fixtures abroad was first suggested in 2008 but never got off the ground amid criticism from fans and the media, despite some clubs being in favour.

The US is due to host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico in 2026 and one of the country’s most prominent host cities says there is a huge appetite to stage Premier League fixtures there.

Phil Murphy – the Governor of New Jersey who’s pushing hard for the Metlife Stadium to host the 2026 World Cup final – has said it would be a dream to bring Premier League football to the US.

“I can say, unequivocally, we would die to have a real competitive game anywhere in America,” Murphy said.

Some clubs are known to have been keen on exploring the prospect of reviving the ‘39th game’ debate in recent years. However, key insiders point out political headwinds in the wake of the Super League furore make it highly unlikely.

England’s top tier is stepping up efforts to capitalise on its explosion in popularity in the US and last week opened an office in New York. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2023)

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th July