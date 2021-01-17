'We weren't happy with that, it was very strange' - Liverpool captain hits out at ref's early half-time whistle

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has questioned referee Paul Tierney’s decision to blow his whistle early for half-time during today's scoreless draw at Anfield.

Sadio Mane had been played through by a Thiago ball over the top and was bearing down on goal when Tierney blew up with five seconds left of the allocated minute's stoppage time.

“We weren’t happy with that, as you can imagine. (It was) strange, very strange,“ Henderson told Sky Sports after the game.

“I think he’s through on goal if he doesn’t blow. We were frustrated at half-time but still had plenty of time for us to score the goal, but again lacked that quality in the last bit.”

With Liverpool's goalless run now stretching to three games, Henderson believes that his side need a bit of luck to get up and running again, with Manchester City poised to leapfrog the champions into third should they beat Crystal Palace in the late kick-off.

“We’re disappointed, of course.” he continued.

"We did enough to win the game, especially first half (we had) a lot of the ball, creating chances, we just couldn’t find the back of the net really but they had one or two chances as well, to be fair to them.

“I thought they were dangerous on the counter-attack and had one or two chances but overall I felt that we were the better team to win the game”

“(The final third) seems to be the problem at the minute, in the box just finding that little bit of luck to drop to someone and get a clean strike on it or it ricochets off someone and goes in. That can happen in football sometimes – you’ve just got to keep working hard and keep going and that can change quickly.

“They’re dangerous away from home, their record speaks for itself. We knew it would be a tough game but, like I said, I thought the performance level was really good, counter-pressing, winning the ball back quickly was good.

“They’re always going to have one or two moments but I think it’s about trying to limit that and I felt as though we did that today.

“Overall we’ll be disappointed not to take the three points.”

Read More

Man United captain Harry Maguire saw the game differently and felt his side were worthy of more than the point they collected after seeing Allison Becker deny both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba with good saves.

“I thought they started the game better than us and then in the second half we came into it a lot more. We were a lot braver on the ball and we created the best few chances of the game, and on another day we win the game,” the centre-back said.

“It was cagey but it was two good teams matching up and we found it difficult the first half to get a rhythm to the game, the press was high – we knew it was going to be high but the intensity… we didn’t get the rhythm with the ball.

“We spoke about it at half-time and were disappointed with our performance, we felt we could have done a little bit better.

“The second half we felt we did a lot better, we created openings and, like I said, we had two great chances and two great saves.”

Online Editors