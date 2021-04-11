'We weren't conned, the referee was' - Solskjaer blasts Son in Manchester United's victory over Spurs

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bumps fists with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min after the Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Late goals by Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood sealed Manchester United a 3-1 comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur, cementing their place in the Premier League top-four while the London club's hopes of joining them looked slim on Sunday.

Cavani had a goal controversially ruled out in a an otherwise dull first half shortly before Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a 40th-minute lead with their first shot on target.

Solskjaer claimed Son "conned" the officials by staying down for so long after minimal contact in the incident with Scott McTominay.

"If my son stays down like this for three minutes...if he gets that in the face, if he needs 10 mates to help him up he won't get any food," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"And just like before, they are conned. We weren't conned, the referee was.

"The game is gone, absolutely gone, if that's a clear and obvious error.

"It's a clear and obvious error that he's been told to look at it. It's a perfectly good goal.

"That kick-started us though. I know we conceded a goal straight afterwards, but the performance afterwards was so much better."

The second half was far more lively with United dominant.

Fred equalised from close range just before the hour-mark and Cavani then made up for his first-half frustration by diving to head home in the 79th minute.

The closest Tottenham came to an equaliser was when Cavani headed an attempted clearance against his own crossbar.

But substitute Greenwood made sure of the win when he fired past Hugo Lloris with almost the final kick.

Second-placed United's win allowed them to cut runaway leaders Manchester City's lead to 11 points having played one game fewer, although perhaps more importantly they are nine points above fifth-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham stay in seventh spot, six points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Solskjaer also admitted United are pushing hard to convince veteran striker Cavani to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Cavani has the option of a second year at United, but is yet to make his decision.

Asked if Cavani will still be at the club next term, Solskjaer said: "That's up to Edi, he knows my feelings and I know his feelings.

"He's not made up his mind yet.

"I understand it's been a difficult year for everyone.

"But it's been difficult for a new lad who doesn't speak English, not to go and experience the English culture and not to be able to have his family over.

"Fingers crossed (Cavani will stay), but if he decides it's just this season then we're very, very fortunate to have him here."

