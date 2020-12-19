'We were ruthless today' - Henderson hails clinical Liverpool in thrashing of Palace

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Premier League win at Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson described his side’s performance as "ruthless" after the reigning Premier League champions ran riot on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After the drama of their last-minute winner against Tottenham last Wednesday, Liverpool sent out a frightening message of intent as they smashed seven goals past an out-classed Palace.

With Mohamed Salah only on the bench at Selhurst Park, Takumi Minamino grasped his opportunity with a first league goal a year after he signed for the club before the old guard wrapped up the points in the capital.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino added further strikes in the first half, the latter after a slick counter-attack, before four more goals were forthcoming in clinical fashion after the break.

Firmino completed a brace after Jordan Henderson’s curler and Salah was able to net a double during a 33-minute cameo to send out a statement to the chasing pack.

"I thought we were ruthless today and took our chances which is always important," declared Henderson.

"We dominated the game for large periods but I still thought we were sloppy at times. Overall, we’re delighted with the performance. To finish this week off with the win after midweek is important and we managed to do that.

"It was coming I felt as over the last few games we have had chances and not taken them which has cost us at times.

"Overall, the performance level, we have to be happy. Now we have a week leading to the next game. Then another tough test again."

Despite his persistent complaints about the hectic fixture list and his annoyance at playing in the 12.30 lunchtime slot on Saturday, Liverpool are now pulling clear at the top of the table once again.

This win produced a euphoric reaction from Klopp, who toasted his 127th Premier League win as Liverpool manager, edging him one ahead of Rafael Benitez on that list.

"The boys are capable (of this kind of display) but it doesn’t happen every week. Today it clicked," declared Klopp.

"This is a very intense period, the boys should be very proud of it. We take a day off tomorrow, then prepare for West Brom, and goal difference wise it is good as well.

"It was hard work, a lot of counter attack from Crystal Palace in the first half where we needed a toe or a foot to defend.

"Our finishing in the first half was clinical. Then, 3-0 up at half-time the game is not finished but we controlled the game and scored wonderful goals.

"I don't feel satisfaction. I’m happy in the moment. It makes no sense to be overawed at the moment.

"We're just happy that we won the game and have more time to recover. We have to use that in a smart way. West Brom is waiting next."

If Liverpool’s rivals saw signs of weakness from the champions in the opening weeks of the season, this was a display that cemented the belief they are the class of the Premier League pack once again.

The bizarre 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa in October and the subsequent injury to defender Virgil van Dijk are long forgotten, with this performance confirming Liverpool are now the red-hot favourites to retain their Premier League title.

It seemed that Liverpool would be forced to make a move in the January transfer market to sign a defender after the injuries that ended Van Dijk and Joe Gomez’s seasons, but a display like this will fuel the belief that they can blow the opposition away without additional investment.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson was seen laughing on the bench as Salah blasted Liverpool's seventh goal, with the former Reds boss admitting his side had been blown away.

"There's nothing positive I can say," declared Hodgson. "We’re humiliated by the result, we take it very badly. It’s a new experience for most of us.

"I can’t think of anything positive to say at all. We just have to come over it and learn some lessons from it. I’m sure we will.

"It’s the first time I’ve suffered something like this, and many others in the dressing room. A day or two of grieving, I feel."

Palace will lick their wounds, while Liverpool can look forward to a full week without a game before they return to action with a home game against West Bromwich Albion on St Stephen's Day.

The champions are moving into top gear as they look to turn this into another one-horse title race.

