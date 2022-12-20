‘We want to win it again’ – Caoimhín Kelleher relishing Cup clash against Manchester City

Caoimhin Kelleher saves a penalty in the shootout against Derby in the last round

Caoimhín Kelleher says he’s ready to deliver for Liverpool as they continue their defence of the League Cup as England's top flight clubs get back to business.

The Reds take on Manchester City on Thursday, their first game in over five weeks. With Jurgen Klopp likely to give more time off to their World Cup players, Kelleher – who was their hero in the win over Derby County in the last round – is almost certain to start.

"When you play more games, you obviously get more confident each game you play. It’s a good experience for me, the games I have played, so I’m confident and ready to go," the Cork native told the club’s website.

“Obviously, it has been a long break now for all of us – so we’re obviously itching to get back.

“We can’t wait to start the cup game against City now. We had a good time out in Dubai, so we’re well prepared and all raring to go.

“Our mindset is that we want to win it again. We know it’s going to be a tough game against City, but we are the holders and we want to show we’re the holders for a reason. We want to try to progress to the next round and try to win it.”

Kelleher says the squad are refreshed after a winter training camp and series of friendlies in Dubai.

“The camp [in Dubai] has been great for us, to be prepared for that,” he added. “We know we need to be straight at it and hit the ground running, give us a good start and a good base to push on for the rest of the season.”