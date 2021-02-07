'We shouldn't even be considered title chasers' - Solskjaer's admission after Man United squander three points

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his pain as his Manchester United side were denied victory with the last kick of the game in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Everton at Old Trafford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stunned United with stoppage-time leveller on a thrilling night in Manchester that hands all the title initiative to Manchester City ahead of their game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Just days on from the 9-0 annihilation on nine-man Southampton, the Red Devils looked set to celebrate another Old Trafford victory.

Scott McTominay had set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on course for victory, having recovered from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez cancelling out first-half efforts from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

But United’s soft underbelly from set-pieces was exposed in stoppage time, with Lucas Digne’s free-kick flicked on by Michael Keane and Calvert-Lewin directing home for Everton.

"We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target. When you do that it is disappointing," admitted Solskjaer

"We reacted well after their two goals but then when was there four minutes added in, we had to get the ball in the corner and see it out. Poor goals to concede.

"I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals but we know we could have done better as a team on all of them.

"James and Richarlison caused a bit of bother for us before half-time but we did not deserve the 2-0 lead at half-time even though they were excellent goals. We should have seen it off and should have scored a fourth.

"Our front four caused them problems and played well, that is not the problem but it is a 3-3 game with two good attacks. Many more will have enjoyed that game than the Man United supporters.

"Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed, we have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended.

"We shouldn't even be considered as title chasers, we have got better as a team and see where we end up. We need to stop conceding easy goals."

Read More

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted his side made life hard for themselves as they started the game on the back foot.

"I think we started well and were a little bit shy in the first half," said the Italian. "After that the game was in control. We would not have deserved to lose. We had opportunities in counter-attacks in the first half but were not clinical.

"Manchester United are really strong in midfield. The idea was to put one more player in there. Rodriguez had a tight calf but he could play but not all the game. He scored a fantastic goal and I took him off to avoid problems.

"I am really proud. The spirit is really good. We have a good run in this moment. We have to keep this spirit high. We showed that at 3-2 we did not want to lose."

Online Editors