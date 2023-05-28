‘We shouldn’t be in this shape’ – Sean Dyche insists Everton survival has to be start of a new era

Leicester and Leeds relegated after Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison Park

Everton manager Sean Dyche admitted he lived through a painful afternoon as Everton scrambled over the survival line in the battle to beat relegation from the Premier League.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the most important goal of his career and possibly Everton’s history to save the side from relegation with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

His powerful 20-yard strike, a bolt from the blue, was enough to extend the club’s top-flight stay to a 70th successive season but for long periods that proud record appeared in doubt.

But Doucoure’s 10th goal for the club capped a remarkable turnaround in four months for the Mali international who was training on his own in January after a fall-out with former manager Frank Lampard.

Five days after having his contract extended by 12 months – and with his side just over half-an-hour from heading into the Sky Bet Championship – he delivered when it mattered most and in a way the club can never adequately repay him for.

But it still required a clearance from Conor Coady under his own crossbar and a good save deep into 10 minutes of added time from Jordan Pickford to keep them safe after it initially looked like the Cherries’ second-choice goalkeeper Mark Travers would play a key role in sending the Toffees down.

"It's a horrible game for all concerned at Everton but it's fantastic when you come through it and get things done,” said Dyche.

"It means a lot to me. I've just told the players we can't be in this state. A magic day but at the end of the day we shouldn't be in this shape. We have done well as staff and kept that belief. The mentality has been terrific.

"You are only a big club if you are doing big things. It is one and we need to get it back to being one.

"It's about the belief of the group. In the dying embers of the game we found the moments. We obviously want to do better but you still need to have that belief like we had today.

"I came in here and everyone said it was broken. We have changed some things and enough that kept us in the Premier League. It means a lot to me as a manager and for the players. We capitalised on a big moment and didn't make mistakes.”

Doucoure was emotional in his post-match interview, as he admitted his strike will live long in the memory.

"It was a huge game for us," he said. "We are so happy. It's hard to describe our feeling. We fought all season to compete and save the club. This afternoon we gave everything. It was not our best game but we gave everything and got the result.

"I'm always going for the second ball. I knew I had to strike it as hard as possible and hit the target. Thank god it went in. It was an amazing feeling.

"We knew after Jordan Pickford's incident we knew there would be extra time. We were able to run more after the goal. It was long but we got the reward.

"Don't get carried away. I'm not a hero. Nobody is here. We work and play for Everton football club. We have to be much better than that.

"We need to realise the mistakes we made this season. Everyone showed passion at the end but next season we need to come back stronger and put Everton high up."