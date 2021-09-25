‘We should have had three penalties in the last two games’ – Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reignited his war of words with Jurgen Klopp by blaming the Liverpool manager for Manchester United being awarded fewer penalties this year.

United have been denied four strong penalty claims in their past three matches against Young Boys in the Champions League and West Ham United in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Klopp questioned the number of penalties United were awarded after Liverpool’s defeat at Southampton on January 4 last season and Solskjaer believes it is no coincidence that his side have been awarded significantly fewer since then.

United have had five penalties in 27 Premier League games since Klopp made his remarks – half as many as in the 27 league matches before the German’s complaints.

“We just have to hope that we get what we deserve,” Solskjaer said ahead of today’s home game against Aston Villa. “We should have had three penalties in the last two games.

“There was a certain manager last season who was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give.

“I’ve seen a big, big difference since then. But we just have to leave it up to the refs and hopefully they’ll make the right calls very soon.”

Klopp was angered that Sadio Mane was denied a penalty in the Southampton game after going down under a challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters. “We cannot change,” he said. “I hear now that Man United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years. I’ve no idea if that’s my fault or how that can happen.”

Solskjaer hit back by accusing Klopp of trying to “influence referees” and his concern now is that the comments have done just that.

Solskjaer blamed French referee Francois Letexier’s inexperience for failing to award Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty in the 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in Switzerland last week and said he was also denied two “stonewall” spot kicks in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham.

The United manager was also annoyed that Jesse Lingard was denied what he felt was a “clear” penalty in the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, when the forward was pulled down by Mark Noble.

Solskjaer was particularly irked by the video assistant referee’s failure to ask referee Martin Atkinson to review his decisions not to award Ronaldo two penalties at the London Stadium.

West Ham were subsequently awarded a penalty which Noble missed in stoppage time after the Var had asked Atkinson to review a handball by Luke Shaw.

“That’s quite an achievement actually – it’s quite an achievement. But we’ve got the feedback from the two West Ham league ones. The one in the [League] Cup is not Var any more and anyone can make mistakes.

“I don’t think it’s my job to talk about the referees but, of course, we have to keep playing and you get the decisions you deserve.”

Edinson Cavani is due to return to the United squad for today’s match after injury and Solskjaer says there could be games when he pairs him and Ronaldo in attack together.

Solskjaer also believes goalkeeper David de Gea is reaping the benefits of cutting short his summer holiday in an effort to win back the No 1 spot from Dean Henderson.

“He did call me to end his holiday earlier and come back and start his pre-season before because he wanted to be ready and the best possible version of himself,” he said.

“David has come back with extra grit, the bit between his teeth, bright-eyed and wanting to work.”

