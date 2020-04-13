'We regret any concern caused' - Tottenham reverse controversial decision to furlough staff

Tottenham have reversed their decision to furlough their non-playing staff.

Last season's Champions League finalists came under fire from politicians and former players after they followed Newcastle United's lead to furlough 550 of their staff, but a club statement on Monday confirmed that decision had been revised.

"The criticism the Club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally," stated Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

"It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs whilst the Club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times.

"We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their Club."

A club statement went on to outline the reasons for the change in approach, as it reflected on the loss of income from a potential world heavyweight title fight featuring Anthony Joshua that was scheduled to take place at Tottenham's stadium this summer.

"All clubs will be facing different pressures," it read. "The cessation of our Club's operations, particularly given our stadium's use as a multi-purpose venue, has come at a challenging time for us," read the club statement.

"In addition to the postponement of football, we have had rugby, concerts, boxing events and conferences postponed or cancelled. Since our results for the year-end 30 June 2019, our net debt has risen, as anticipated, as we continued to invest in the team and completed budgeted capital projects.

"In our last update, we said we would keep our position under review, especially in the context of revised budgets and cost-cutting. Having done so we have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the Board will take salary reductions."

It adds: "We are acutely aware that many supporters were against the decision we made regarding furloughing staff who could not carry out their jobs from home - due to the nature of their work - and our intention to apply, if applicable, for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), a scheme designed to ensure that jobs and employment rights are protected.

"Indeed we have seen opposition from fans to fellow Premier League clubs accessing the CJRS too. This once again underlines that we bear different pressures to other businesses, many of whom have and will continue to apply for support from the scheme as the Government intended.

"In view of supporter sentiment regarding the scheme, it is now not our intention to make use of the current CJRS that runs until the end of May. We shall consult with stakeholders, including the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust with whom we have been in dialogue over the past week and who share our desire to protect jobs, should circumstances change going forward."

Liverpool made a similar u-turn after they opted to furlough staff and issued a public apology as they confirmed they had made a mistake with their initial decision.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley may now come under pressure to review his decision to furlough staff, with Sheffield United another Premier League club that has taken advantage of the government aide package.

