'We needed to freshen it up' - Cristiano Ronaldo benched as Solskjaer makes surprise selection call

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sprung a selection surprise after naming Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench to face Everton.

Solskjaer made five changes to the side that beat Villarreal 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, including match-winner Ronaldo.

Edinson Cavani replaced the Portuguese, with Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred also brought in.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in five games since making his return to Old Trafford, but the striker will have to be satisfied with a cameo from the bench in the crucial Premier League clash.

Explaining his changes, United boss Solskjaer told MUTV: “Well, Wednesday night was a big effort – big emotional and physical output.

“So, we needed to freshen up when it’s an early kick-off. The start of this game is going to be very important and we have some very good players coming on as well.

“I think it’s a team that we believe is going to take the challenge.”