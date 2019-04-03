Pep Guardiola suggested his Manchester City players needed to be more ruthless after they missed a host of chances in a 2-0 win against Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium.

'We need more goals'- Pep Guardiola sees room for improvement as Man City return to Premier League summit

City had 27 shots at goal in a one-sided contest against relegation-haunted Cardiff, with Guardiola frustrated they did not add to their goal tally.

"We played really well. We started really well. A magnificent goal from Kevin de Bruyne. Unfortunately we missed a lot of chances, we need to score more goals," stated Guardiola.

"This win means we are back on top of the table, but the lead is changing every few days and we cannot worry too much about where we are right now.

"They (Liverpool) will play again on Friday and we don't have another Premier League game for ten days. Before that, we have an FA Cup semi-fin and then the Champions League. One game at a time."

Phil Foden impressed as he was given a first Premier League start by Guardiola, but the City manager hinted his England youngster faces a fight to get into his side on a regular basis.

"Phil Foden played excellent," added Guardiola. "He did everything, arriving in the right positions with the right tempo. He always has chances, has a sense of goal.

"He's ready, we know it, to play any game in any position, but he competes with David Silva, Kevin, Gundogan, Bernardo. He trains incredible."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock suggested he would have liked to have used more physical tactics to halt City in their tracks, as he saluted Guardiola's reigning champions.

"I don't my players could have given us any more," said Warnock. "

I was disappointed to concede early doors. They move it so quick it is difficult.

"It would have been interesting if we scored at the end to see how nervous we could have made them, but I have to be pleased.

"They are a fantastic team. Times have changed now and in the past you would have given then a whack or two to slow them down, but you can't do that any more."

